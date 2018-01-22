DENVER (CBS4)– Kids and adults celebrated the weekend snow by hitting the sledding hill at Ruby Hill.
“This is the first big snow of the year so what better way to celebrate than doing some sledding,” said sledder Abe Diaz.
The snow was a welcome sight for many in the Denver metro area who are used to a little more snow by this time.
“We had to do some tubing. We can’t just waste this Colorado snow,” said one tuber.
“A successful run consists of not too much power at the top, getting a gentle start, and then steering with your hands on both sides trying to keep it straight,” said another sledder.
The Ruby Hill sledding area is near the Ruby Hill Rail Yard, which is a ski and snowboard terrain park for beginners.
First opening in 2007, this is the rail yard’s 12th season.
The yard is located off of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. It is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and is lighted from dusk until 9 p.m.
Weather permitting, the rail yard will be open until the end of February.