COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former CU Running Back Phillip Lindsay. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Denver Parks, Local TV, Ruby Hill, Ruby Hill Rail Yard, Skiing, Sledding, Winter Park Resort

DENVER (CBS4)– Kids and adults celebrated the weekend snow by hitting the sledding hill at Ruby Hill.

“This is the first big snow of the year so what better way to celebrate than doing some sledding,” said sledder Abe Diaz.

sledding 4 Sledders Hit Ruby Hill To Celebrate Weekend Snow

(credit: CBS)

The snow was a welcome sight for many in the Denver metro area who are used to a little more snow by this time.

“We had to do some tubing. We can’t just waste this Colorado snow,” said one tuber.

sledding 3 Sledders Hit Ruby Hill To Celebrate Weekend Snow

(credit: CBS)

“A successful run consists of not too much power at the top, getting a gentle start, and then steering with your hands on both sides trying to keep it straight,” said another sledder.

The Ruby Hill sledding area is near the Ruby Hill Rail Yard, which is a ski and snowboard terrain park for beginners.

sledding 1 Sledders Hit Ruby Hill To Celebrate Weekend Snow

(credit: CBS)

First opening in 2007, this is the rail yard’s 12th season.

The yard is located off of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. It is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and is lighted from dusk until 9 p.m.

Weather permitting, the rail yard will be open until the end of February.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch