DENVER (CBS4) – Within about five hours, tickets for the highly-anticipated showing of “Hamilton” in Denver have sold out, according to officials.
People lined up overnight in sub-freezing temperatures to get tickets Monday morning.
Some people starting lining up more than 12 hours before tickets went on sale.
The critically acclaimed Broadway musical is coming to the Buell Theater Feb. 27 through April 1.
Fans spent the day calling the box office or waiting online to buy their tickets at DenverCenter.org.
There will be a lottery for 40 $10.00 orchestra seats for all performances. There will also be a certain number of seats premium seats available for $545 at all performances.