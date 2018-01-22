FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family gathered to say a final goodbye to a murder victim found in a field in Adams County after she was reported missing.

Natalie Bollinger disappeared on Dec. 28, 2017 and her body was found the following day on land belonging to McIntosh Dairy.

Bollinger’s family remembered her as a bright, caring spirit, “Her soul shines so bright down here on Earth. The light that shined from our Nat Bug, could never be forgotten once she crossed your path. Bless her soul as she tried to save the lives, one person and one animal at a time.”

A Facebook post Bollinger, 19, made just one week before her disappearance fueled a firestorm of speculation on social media.

The post was a public warning about a man she said had been stalking her for years — Shawn Schwartz.

Bollinger claimed Schwartz drove across the county to see her, and “slept behind her work for weeks.”

On Dec. 15, 2017 she filed a restraining order against Schwartz. She was found dead two weeks later.

On Jan. 5, Schwartz posted on Facebook asking the police to come find him and “put me in the ground.” He was arrested and remains in custody on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.