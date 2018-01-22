COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former CU Running Back Phillip Lindsay. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff, Hung Jury, Local TV, Mistrial, Terry Maketa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury selection will soon start for a former El Paso County sheriff.

Terry Maketa is scheduled to stand trial on four charges which jurors were deadlocked on in Maketa’s July trial.

maketa court1 Maketa Re Trial Begins Soon With Jury Selection

Terry Maketa (credit: CBS)

The former sheriff is accused of abusing his power and faces charges including felony extortion which accuse Maketa of trying to undermine the credibility of three deputies and threatening to end a contract with a jail’s health provider if it did not fire an employee who refused to support then-Undersheriff Paula Presley’s candidacy to succeed him.

A jury acquitted Maketa in July of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and official misconduct.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch