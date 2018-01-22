DENVER (AP) — Interstate 70 between suburban Denver and Kansas is back open.

2:10 p.m.

Portions of the highway across Colorado’s Eastern Plains were closed Sunday and Monday morning because of blowing snow.

About a dozen flights were canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport on Monday partly due to a storm hitting Minneapolis. Airlines are working to catch up a day after about 200 flights from Denver, about 15 percent of the day’s schedule, were canceled because of snow.

About 6 inches fell there. Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwestern Colorado reported getting 23 inches of snow over two days while Silverton Mountain reported 2 feet.

11:30 a.m.

Driving conditions have improved a bit on Colorado’s Eastern Plains a day after a winter storm moved across the state.

Interstate 70 between suburban Denver and Limon reopened Monday but a 78-mile stretch of the highway is still closed from Limon to Burlington near the Kansas border.

Another round of snow is expected in Colorado’s northern and central mountains Monday night and Tuesday.

8 a.m.

Interstate 70 east of Denver is shut down because of high winds and blowing snow.

A stretch of about 170 miles between Aurora and Burlington near the Kansas border was closed in both directions Monday, a day after a winter storm moved through the state.

Another round of snow is expected in Colorado’s northern and central mountains Monday night and Tuesday.

