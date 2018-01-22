DENVER (CBS4)– The Foo Fighters have added a stop in Denver to their latest round of expanded tour dates.
The Foo Fighters will perform at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
The date was added to their Concrete and Gold North American Tour by popular demand.
Denver was one of several cities added that include Phoenix, Kansas City, St. Louis, Detroit, Milwaukee and St. Paul.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.
For further updates on the 2018 Concrete and Gold Tour, continue to check www.foofighters.com.
Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.
Additional Information from AEG:
TICKETS ON-SALE AT ALTITUDETICKETS.COM, 303.893.TIXS AND ALTITUDE TICKETS KIOSKS LOCATED INSIDE ALL COLORADO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS STORES. TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT THE PEPSI CENTER AND DICK’S SPORTING GOODS PARK BOX OFFICES THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS DAY, IF INVENTORY REMAINS.
General Admission and Reserved tickets are $59.00 – $99.00 plus applicable service charges. All ages are welcome.
