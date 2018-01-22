Filed Under:Concrete and Gold, Foo Fighters, Local TV, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4)– The Foo Fighters have added a stop in Denver to their latest round of expanded tour dates.

The Foo Fighters will perform at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The date was added to their Concrete and Gold North American Tour by popular demand.

14foofighters Foo Fighters Add Denver Stop To Expanded Tour Dates

Members of the group Foo fighters arrive on the red carpet during the 58th Annual Grammy Music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016.

Denver was one of several cities added that include Phoenix, Kansas City, St. Louis, Detroit, Milwaukee and St. Paul.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.

For further updates on the 2018 Concrete and Gold Tour, continue to check www.foofighters.com.

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

