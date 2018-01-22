Filed Under:Eliseo Jurado Fernandez, Ice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ingrid Encalada Latorre, Jeannette Vizguerra, Local TV, Sanctuary Church

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Supporters of a Mexican man in the custody of federal authorities demonstrated at a courthouse on Monday as a detention hearing was scheduled to take place.

immigration rally 6pkg transfer frame 13 Demonstrators March For Husband Of Woman In Sanctuary

(credit: CBS)

They marched in silence and prayer. Following the scriptures, they conducted what they called a “Jericho walk” in hopes of bringing the ‘walls of detention tumbling down’, they said.

immigration rally 6pkg transfer frame 338 Demonstrators March For Husband Of Woman In Sanctuary

(credit: CBS)

Their signs urged freedom for 30-year-old Eliseo Jurado Fernandez.

CBS4 first met his wife Ingrid Encalada LaTorre of Peru last year. She took sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation.

RELATED: Story Archive On Immigration

immigration rally 6pkg transfer frame 488 Demonstrators March For Husband Of Woman In Sanctuary

Ingrid Encalada Latorre (credit: CBS)

Jennifer Piper, a member of the American Friends Service Committee said, “She knew when she entered sanctuary that there could be repercussions… that the government could choose to come into the church after her or after Eliseo.”

immigration rally 6pkg transfer frame 799 Demonstrators March For Husband Of Woman In Sanctuary

Jennifer Piper (credit: CBS)

The Mexican native entered the country illegally when he was 14 years old. Now he was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement citing an earlier drunk driving arrest.

But demonstrators believe the sudden detention was to put pressure on his wife and the sanctuary movement.

immigration rally 6pkg transfer frame 1579 Demonstrators March For Husband Of Woman In Sanctuary

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Jeannette Vizguerra. (credit: CBS)

Among those on hand was Jeannette Vizguerra who avoided imminent deportation last year after Senator Michael Bennet took action on her behalf.

“We are here because we know that ICE has increased the tactics of intimidation and trying to target to silence our families,” she told the demonstrators through an interpreter.

Immigration authorities have indicated they learned about Jurado Fernandez through the plight of his wife. The couple has two children.

“Her two year old is very confused asking for papi,” said Piper.

Jurado Fernandez is to remain in custody until his next detention hearing in February.

His wife remains in a Boulder Church unwilling to leave out of fear she will be removed from the country.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch