SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Donate canned food and get a free lift ticket! That is the deal at one small ski area in Colorado on Monday.
Monarch Mountain is accepting canned food and cash donations and in return, guests will receive a free lift ticket good for that day or any other day during the 2017-2018 season.
Monarch Mountain is located in central Colorado near Salida on Highway 50.
All food donations will go to the Salida Grainery and all cash donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County.
“This is a great opportunity to help out the community and have a great time doing it”, said Dan Bender, Monarch Mountain Marketing Director. “The Grainery and the Boys and Girls clubs are great organizations and here is an opportunity to help them out.”
CBS4 traveled to the rural ski area to highlight the great Together 4 Colorado idea happening Monday.
The ski area also received 17 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, drawing even more people to take part in the cause.
