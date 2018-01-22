COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Air Force Academy has halted all sporting events because of the federal government shutdown.
The Falcons announced on the Air Force Academy’s official Twitter page that the academy has postponed all athletic events until further notice.
The Fresno State men’s basketball team arrived in Colorado this weekend for a game against the Falcons in the Springs only to turn around and head back home to California.
Women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey games were also canceled.
More games are scheduled for the coming days, and unless the government opens back up, these too will ultimately be canceled, affecting the college athletes, staff and fans.
Both Army and Navy athletics will continue despite the government shutdown. The United States Military Academy at West Point, home to Army athletics, said in a statement Saturday, “the athletic department is largely made up of non-appropriated funded and contracted personnel, who are generally unaffected by the government shutdown. Navy spokesman Scott Strasemeier told CNN that the Navy athletics program is not funded by the government since the Naval Academy Athletic Association is a nonprofit organization.
