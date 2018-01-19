DENVER (CBS4) – The “Rockies Caravan” rolled into Denver on Thursday with two stops in the Mile High City, including a very special one at an elementary school.

Pitcher Kyle Freeland grew up in Denver and attended Holm Elementary School in the southeastern section of the city. His mom Susan was and still is the secretary for the school.

“I was here when he was a student,” Susan told CBS4 on Thursday. “He was extremely well behaved with Mom in school.”

Freeland greeted the kids with a special message over the school’s intercom.

Attention Holm Elementary! This is Kyle Freeland speaking. To all the classes that decorated their doors, the winner is Miss Maurade’s class. And we are going to come by and visit you guys soon.

Freeland proceeded to do that, and he was joined by teammates including pitcher Jon Gray and Miles the mascot.

He also played a mini-game of baseball with some students in front of the whole school with a large blow-up ball and posed for a group photo with some school staff.

Freeland has become something of a familiar face at his old school.

“When I’m back here during the season and a little bit during the offseason I come in and say hi to (mom),” he said. “I come visit her and talk to the kids a little bit. But seeing her here and seeing the smile on her face when I walk in the door, it’s unbelievable.

For Freeland, Thursday’s visit was a reminder that there aren’t many major leaguers who get to play ball in their hometown.

“Doing these things is what makes me think back on how special it is and how important it is and how humbling of an experience it really (is),” he said.

“To come back to this school where I went and my mom still works — it’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s always been the dream. And to see a dream like this come true is just incredible,” Susan said.

Spring training is less than a month away. The Rockies pitchers and catchers report to Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 14.