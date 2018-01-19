DENVER (CBS4) — Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Denver in July.
The two iconic rock bands are coming together for a massive North American tour with stadium and arena concerts in 58 cities.
The tour kicks off May 21 and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”
The bands will co-headline a show at Coors Field on Saturday, July 21.
Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, Feb. 3, at LiveNation.com.
Full tour schedule:
- 5/21 – Hartford, CT at XL Center *
- 5/23 – Albany, NY at Times Union Center
- 5/25 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium
- 5/26 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center *
- 5/28 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
- 5/30 – Cincinnati, OH at U.S. Bank Arena
- 6/01 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre
- 6/02 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
- 6/05 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
- 6/06 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena
- 6/08 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
- 6/09 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
- 6/11 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center *
- 6/13 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
- 6/15 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
- 6/16 – Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena
- 7/01 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park
- 7/03 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- 7/04 – Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest
- 7/06 – Memphis, TN at FedExForum
- 7/07 – North Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena
- 7/09 – Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
- 7/11 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
- 7/13 – Detroit, MI at Comerica Park
- 7/14 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field *
- 7/16 – Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena
- 7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- 7/19 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 7/21 – Denver, CO at Coors Field
- 7/23 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena *
- 7/25 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center *
- 7/27 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Field
- 7/28 – Fargo, ND at Fargodome *
- 8/11 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park *
- 8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- 8/15 – Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
- 8/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
- 8/18 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
- 8/20 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- 8/22 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
- 8/24 – St. Louis, MO at Busch Stadium
- 8/25 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
- 8/27 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
- 8/29 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
- 8/31 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
- 9/01 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center *
- 9/05 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
- 9/07 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
- 9/08 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena *
- 9/21 – San Francisco, CA at AT&T Park
- 9/23 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park
- 9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 9/26 – Nampa, ID at Ford Idaho Center Arena
- 9/28 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
- 9/29 – Seattle, WA at Gorge Amphitheatre
- 10/01 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
- 10/04 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
- 10/06 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
Since Journey formed in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.
Def Leppard, which formed in 1977, has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and won two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S.