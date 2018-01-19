Filed Under:James May, Jeremy Clarkson, Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Richard Hammond, The Grand Tour, Top Gear

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies “pulled over” one of England’s most famous (infamous?) drivers in western Colorado recently.

Jeremy Clarkson, who starred on the British series Top Gear for 24 seasons, was in Colorado filming scenes for his current Amazon show, The Grand Tour.

“Here are some behind-the-scene photos from when our deputy pulled over Jeremy Clarkson,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Thursday.

jeremy clarkson 4 Grand Tours Jeremy Clarkson Gets Pulled Over In Colorado

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

jeremy clarkson 5 Grand Tours Jeremy Clarkson Gets Pulled Over In Colorado

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

“The deputy is a fan of the show and volunteered his time to participate in the filming,” the sheriff’s office stated.

jeremy clarkson 6 Grand Tours Jeremy Clarkson Gets Pulled Over In Colorado

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

They didn’t explain why Clarkson appears to be wearing a bathrobe over his clothes or why the Jaguar belonging to Clarkson’s co-star,  Richard Hammond, was in such bad shape. (But if you’ve seen the show you know Hammond probably wasn’t getting any help from Clarkson or fellow co-star James May.)

jeremy clarkson 7 Grand Tours Jeremy Clarkson Gets Pulled Over In Colorado

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

jeremy clarkson 8 Grand Tours Jeremy Clarkson Gets Pulled Over In Colorado

Jeremy Clarkson and James May talking in between filming scenes of the show the Grand Tour. (credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

The scene was filmed at the Hanging Flume Overlook in Montrose County.

“Due to a last minute change the scene was moved to Montrose County. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office was kind enough to let us stand in for them.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they were proud to “help showcase the just how beautiful Mesa County, Montrose County, and the Western Slope is to the show’s international audience!”
jeremy clarkson 3 Grand Tours Jeremy Clarkson Gets Pulled Over In Colorado

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

“We were happy to help them continue on their #GrandTour of Colorado….. at a safe speed of course,” officials wrote. “All of you are welcome back in Colorado anytime!”

The episode is available now on Amazon Prime.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch