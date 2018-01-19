MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies “pulled over” one of England’s most famous (infamous?) drivers in western Colorado recently.
Jeremy Clarkson, who starred on the British series Top Gear for 24 seasons, was in Colorado filming scenes for his current Amazon show, The Grand Tour.
“Here are some behind-the-scene photos from when our deputy pulled over Jeremy Clarkson,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Thursday.
“The deputy is a fan of the show and volunteered his time to participate in the filming,” the sheriff’s office stated.
They didn’t explain why Clarkson appears to be wearing a bathrobe over his clothes or why the Jaguar belonging to Clarkson’s co-star, Richard Hammond, was in such bad shape. (But if you’ve seen the show you know Hammond probably wasn’t getting any help from Clarkson or fellow co-star James May.)
The scene was filmed at the Hanging Flume Overlook in Montrose County.
“Due to a last minute change the scene was moved to Montrose County. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office was kind enough to let us stand in for them.”
“We were happy to help them continue on their #GrandTour of Colorado….. at a safe speed of course,” officials wrote. “All of you are welcome back in Colorado anytime!”
The episode is available now on Amazon Prime.