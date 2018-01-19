By Dominic Garcia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Westminster resident Karen Smith is trying to figure out who stole a package from her front porch.

Surveillance video caught the suspect in the act. Video shows a woman pull up outside the home, get out of her vehicle, and swipe the package.

“I was amazed at how calm she was and it was just her by herself. Just walked up to my door and took my package,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

It was the suspect’s car that caught Karen’s eye. Not only was it a Mercedes, but she says it was part of the ride sharing program Car2Go. The company lets people rent cars for a short time and leave them off for the next person who needs it.

In a statement a representative for the company said, “We are aware of this incident and are fully cooperating with the police investigation to help identify and bring this person to justice. We will never tolerate car2go vehicles being used for criminal activity. Using a car2go does not grant anyone anonymity to commit a crime.”

Car2Go requires a credit card to sign up and Karen hopes that will help police find the woman who did this. Until then, she’s changing how she orders online.

“I will not have packages delivered to my door anymore. I’ll find alternative ways to get them delivered.”

