RATON, New Mexico (AP) – Five people have died and one was seriously injured after a helicopter crashed in northern New Mexico.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo of the New Mexico State Police says six people were aboard the helicopter Wednesday evening when it went down in a mountainous area but that no additional information was immediately available about the victims or circumstances of the crash.

The helicopter crashed about 15 miles east of the small city of Raton near the Colorado state line.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the helicopter was a Huey UH-1. He says information on its registration isn’t available.

