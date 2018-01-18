Filed Under:Copter4, Federal Heights, Lamplighter Manufactured Home, Local TV, Mobile Home Fire, Moselle Street, North Tejon Street, Stephen Truetken

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family of four has been forced out of their home after their neighbor allegedly told investigators that he started the fire on purpose.

Copter4 flew over the burning mobile home in Federal Heights on Wednesday afternoon where smoke was pouring out of the windows.

trailer fire 3 Bomb Squad Finds Evidence Of Explosives At Mobile Home Fire

credit: CBS

Police arrested Steven Truetken at the scene. He is accused of pouring gasoline on the home and setting it on fire. He also allegedly set fire to his own home.

Investigators also say he tried to pump natural gas into the home.

trailer fire 1 Bomb Squad Finds Evidence Of Explosives At Mobile Home Fire

credit: CBS

Truetken told investigators that he set the fire intentionally and even knew some of the family was home at the time.

web frame5 Bomb Squad Finds Evidence Of Explosives At Mobile Home Fire

Steven Truetken (credit: Federal Heights PD)

The fire forced some 45 people out of their homes that were located close to the fire.

The bomb squad returned to the scene and found evidence of explosives.

