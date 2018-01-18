DENVER (CBS4) – Amazon has narrowed the list of cities for its second headquarters.
Denver is among the 20 cities that are being considered.
The list also includes New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami.
A total of 238 cities placed bids.
The final decision is expected later this year.
The other finalists are:
– Atlanta
– Austin
– Boston
– Chicago
– Columbus
– Dallas
– Indianapolis
– Los Angeles
– Miami
– Montgomery County, Maryland
– Nashville
– Newark, New Jersey
– New York City
– Northern Virginia
– Philadelphia
– Pittsburgh
– Raleigh
– Toronto
– Washington D.C.