VAIL, Colo. (AP) — The man found dead near the Vail Ski Resort has been identified as a 60-year-old longtime Vail resident.

The body of Maldwyn “Maldy” George Zang was found Tuesday after a woman on a ski lift reported seeing a body in Gore Creek.

The cause of death remains under investigation but Detective Luke Causey told the Vail Daily that the frigid overnight weather was a factor.

Zang’s body was frozen. Causey said his sunglasses were found upstream and he had a cut on the bridge of his nose, indicating that he may have fallen into the creek before he died.

Zang worked at a locals’ bar in the resort town, Bart & Yeti’s, for 40 years. He is survived by two sisters and a brother.

