By Makenzie O’Keefe

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is dead after getting into a fight with an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday night.

The deputy responded to a disturbance call at the Pinetree Village Apartments near 7520 Broadway, at about 9:13 p.m. police said. That’s near the intersection of Highway 36 and Interstate 25 north of Denver.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy approached a man in the hallway who became “aggressive.”

After attempting to talk to the man, police said a fight occurred. The deputy first used his taser to try to subdue the man, but eventually fired his gun.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was also transported to the hospital for a head injury that happened during the scuffle with the suspect.

Neither the deputy or the suspect has been identified by police.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Team.

