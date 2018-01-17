AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– After five years of delays and more than a billion dollars over budget, the VA Hospital finally has an opening date. But the new facility doesn’t have enough space, so that the old facility it was supposed to replace must remain open.

On Wednesday, Congressman Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado, specifically Aurora where the state-of-the-art facility is being built, had some tough questions for the VA administrators on Wednesday morning.

The notion that the @DeptVetAffairs has been transparent is blatantly false. Congress was never notified that the old #VA facility would have to remain open until recently, despite multiple hearings on this matter. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) January 17, 2018

The new VA Hospital in Aurora doesn’t have enough primary care beds. In fact, the new facility has half the number of primary care rooms compared to the old facility.

Administrators say they will need to keep the old VA Hospital, near the Rose Medical Campus at 9th and Colorado Boulevard, open for three to five more years. The VA also plans to lease space in other buildings around Colorado to meet the needs of veterans.

The cost of the facility is nearly $2 billion.

Coffman called for the VA administrators involved in the project to be fired.

“This project is an affront to veterans who made tremendous sacrifices and affront to the taxpayers of the United States who had to pay for this and I’m very disappointed. President Trump ran on cleaning up the VA… some progress. In this area there has been no change to the same bureaucratic incompetencies,” said Coffman.

The VA also said it would need an additional $13 million for a PTSD clinic at the new facility.