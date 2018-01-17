By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Arctic air that has had it’s grip on Colorado for the last two days will finally move east of Colorado on Wednesday. The result will be a big warm up with highs in the lower 50s in the Denver and Boulder areas and 40s for Northern Colorado. We’ll then warm another 10 degrees for Thursday and then another 5-10 degrees on Friday. The record high on Friday (January 19) in Denver is 68° set in 1986. It seems likely we’ll at least tie the record. Some weather models are suggesting lower 70s in the metro area Friday afternoon!

Then a storm will move into Colorado for the weekend. Snow will initially develop in the mountains mainly west of Vail Pass Saturday morning. Then the snow will spread east across the high country through the day. After about 5 p.m. on Saturday we should see a rain/snow mix develop along the Front Range followed by a change to all snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time it appears accumulation in the metro area will average 2-4 inches. That’s of course a very preliminary forecast that may have to change (up or down) in the coming days.

Next week looks mainly sunny, dry, and cool with highs in the 40s in the Denver. Very typical for late January.

