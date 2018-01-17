Filed Under:Department Of Public Health And Environment, flu, Flu Season, Influenza, Local TV, Pediatric Flu Death

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has seen its first flu-related death in a child this flu season.

Officials at the Department of Public Health and Environment is not releasing the child’s age or where they are from, but says the child was younger than 18 months and was old enough to be vaccinated, but was not.

The department reports 289 more people were hospitalized because of the flu last month in Colorado.

That brings the total number of hospitalizations this flu season in Colorado to more than 2,000.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says widespread flu activity is reported in every state except Hawaii. The virus is now being called an epidemic.

