DENVER (CBS4)– The Department of Revenue is working on how grocery stores in Colorado will transition to selling full-strength beer.
Next year, gas stations and grocery stores will be able to sell full-strength beer instead of the 3.2 beer that is currently on shelves.
The law was signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper in June 2016 which allowed grocery store chains to phase in liquor sales over the next 20 years at 20 locations per company.
Grocers will have to pay a premium for their liquor licenses.
Grocery stores that have nearby liquor stores within a 1,500 foot radius will have to buy out the liquor stores’ liquor licenses in order to put the booze on grocery store shelves.
All grocery stores will be able to get liquor licenses by 2037.