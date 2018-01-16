Filed Under:Department of Revenue, Full-Strength Beer, Grocery Stores, John Hickenlooper, King Soopers, Liquor Referendum, Local TV, Safeway, State Capitol, State Legislature

DENVER (CBS4)– The Department of Revenue is working on how grocery stores in Colorado will transition to selling full-strength beer.

Next year, gas stations and grocery stores will be able to sell full-strength beer instead of the 3.2 beer that is currently on shelves.

craft beer Grocery Stores Prepare To Transition To Full Strength Beer

(credit: CBS)

The law was signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper in June 2016 which allowed grocery store chains to phase in liquor sales over the next 20 years at 20 locations per company.

Grocers will have to pay a premium for their liquor licenses.

Grocery stores that have nearby liquor stores within a 1,500 foot radius will have to buy out the liquor stores’ liquor licenses in order to put the booze on grocery store shelves.

All grocery stores will be able to get liquor licenses by 2037.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch