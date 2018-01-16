Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News At Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Filed Under:Body Found, Eagle County, Gore Creek, Lionshead, Local TV, Vail, Vail Police

By Matt Kroschel

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Gore Creek in Lionshead.

1467405 660522957321929 1451484161 n Police Investigate After Body Found In Creek

(credit: Vail Police Department/Facebook)

Police in Vail initially closed skier access to Lionshead but access has since been reopened. During that time, skier were asked to use Vail Village, Golden Peak or Cascade Village.

Investigators say they have no reason to believe foul play is involved at this time. Authorities removed the body from the water.

The Eagle County Coroner is investigating the death.

The victim has not been identified.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch