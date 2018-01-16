VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Gore Creek in Lionshead.
Police in Vail initially closed skier access to Lionshead but access has since been reopened. During that time, skier were asked to use Vail Village, Golden Peak or Cascade Village.
Investigators say they have no reason to believe foul play is involved at this time. Authorities removed the body from the water.
The Eagle County Coroner is investigating the death.
The victim has not been identified.
