COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Nuggets Guard/Forward Torrey Craig. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Grammys, The Meters

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) – Pioneering New Orleans funk band The Meters will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards’ Special Merit Award ceremony.

gettyimages 8006562601 The Meters To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The Grammys

The Meters performs on the Sycamore stage during Arroyo Seco Weekend at the Brookside Golf Course at on June 24, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Arroyo Seco Weekend)

The band joins Tina Turner, Queen, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan, and Hal Blaine in receiving the honor this year.

Founding members Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli, George Porter, Jr., Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste, and Cyril Neville will all be honored at the ceremony in Hollywood on January 28.

“Cissy Strut,” one of the iconic band’s most memorable songs, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.

Recently, The Meters were up for a long-overdue induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but failed to make the cut.

WATCH THE GRAMMYS LIVE: See The Awards Show On CBS4 On Jan. 28 (Red Carpet special 4:30-5:30 p.m., Grammy Awards 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch