By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Steamboat Springs Resort officials are trying to track down the scammer targeting skiers and snowboarders who are looking to save a few bucks.

Officials say they are currently dealing with a Craigslist scam that offers purchasers discounted — up to 50% off — single day lift tickets to Steamboat.

Authorities believe the Craigslist seller uses a stolen credit card to make the purchase through Steamboat’s online system.

“They are hoping that the purchase will go through, the guest will pick up tickets and then the guests credit card gets charged to the Craigslist seller,” said Loryn Kasten, Sr. Communications Manager for the resort.

The Craigslist seller gets the money after the guest gets their tickets.

The problem for the guest is they don’t know they’re buying bogus tickets.

“When our system catches the fraudulent charge the transaction is denied,” Kasten said. That’s because the name on the credit card doesn’t match the person making the purchase or the name of the potential ticket holder.

When guests show up to the ticket office expecting tickets, they are disappointed when they’re told the tickets they purchased are fraudulent.

Their only course of action is to buy a regular/full price ticket on the spot.

Steamboat police are involved and assisting in trying to locate the scammer.

The only place to purchase stand-alone tickets is through steamboat.com or at a Steamboat ticket window.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

