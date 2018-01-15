rahim moore and marcus williams safety, marcus williams bad play new orleans saints, denver broncos defensive miscue rahim moore, safeties playof

DENVER (CBS4) – When the unthinkable happened at the end of the Saints-Vikings playoff game on Sunday — a touchdown with no time left on the clock for the win — it brought up some memories in Broncos Country. Bad ones.

The game winning touchdown in the NFC Divisional Playoff game from Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to receiver Stefon Diggs was only possible because of a whiff by Saints safety Marcus Williams, who went low for the tackle and whiffed.

Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings leaps to catch the ball in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown to win the game 29-24. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

But it wasn’t the first time a miscue by a safety during a divisional playoff game led to a game-winning score. Broncos fans probably remember well what happened five years ago at the end of the Broncos-Ravens playoff game.

It was Jan. 12, 2013, and the Broncos were playing at Mile High. The game wound up going to overtime. Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones of the Ravens went deep to catch a pass by Joe Flacco. Broncos safety Rahim Moore badly mistimed the play and ended up in the wrong position to break up the pass.

Jacoby Jones of the Baltimore Ravens catches a 70-yard touchdown reception against Rahim Moore of the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game in January 2013 in Denver. The Ravens won 38-35 in the second overtime. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is one of several Broncos players who were on the roster five years ago and apparently he’s still is upset over that play (which won the game for the Ravens, who ended up winning the Super Bowl). Sunday’s whiff by Williams only stirred the bad memories.

“Aye that happen to us. I’m still not over it lol,” Harris tweeted following after the shocking ending to the Saints-Viking game.

Several other people on Twitter pointed out the connection between the two big defensive blunders.

