DENVER (CBS4) – When the unthinkable happened at the end of the Saints-Vikings playoff game on Sunday — a touchdown with no time left on the clock for the win — it brought up some memories in Broncos Country. Bad ones.

The game winning touchdown in the NFC Divisional Playoff game from Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to receiver Stefon Diggs was only possible because of a whiff by Saints safety Marcus Williams, who went low for the tackle and whiffed.

But it wasn’t the first time a miscue by a safety during a divisional playoff game led to a game-winning score. Broncos fans probably remember well what happened five years ago at the end of the Broncos-Ravens playoff game.

It was Jan. 12, 2013, and the Broncos were playing at Mile High. The game wound up going to overtime. Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones of the Ravens went deep to catch a pass by Joe Flacco. Broncos safety Rahim Moore badly mistimed the play and ended up in the wrong position to break up the pass.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is one of several Broncos players who were on the roster five years ago and apparently he’s still is upset over that play (which won the game for the Ravens, who ended up winning the Super Bowl). Sunday’s whiff by Williams only stirred the bad memories.

Aye that happen to us I’m still not over it lol — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 15, 2018

“Aye that happen to us. I’m still not over it lol,” Harris tweeted following after the shocking ending to the Saints-Viking game.

Several other people on Twitter pointed out the connection between the two big defensive blunders.