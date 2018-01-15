Watch Live
Filed Under:California, Children Held Captive, David Turpin, Louise Turpin, Perris, Riverside University Health System Medical Center

PERRIS, Calif. (CNN) – Two California parents were arrested after authorities found a dozen children and adults shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in their home, officials said Monday.

The 13 victims held captive in the home in Perris, California range in age from 2 to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities started investigating after a 17-year-old girl managed to escape from the residence on Sunday and called 911. The girl claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the home by her parents, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff deputies responded and identified the 13 victims.

David & Louise Turpin (credit: CBS)

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, face charges of torture and child endangerment. Bail was set at $9 million for each.

The six children are being treated at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. The seven adults are being treated at Corona Regional Medical Center in Corona, authorities said.

By Sonya Hamasaki and Darran Simon, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
