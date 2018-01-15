DENVER (CBS4)– Investigators believe the man behind the wheel of an SUV that plunged off Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain may have had a medical issue.
Six people were inside the 2000 Dodge SUV when it went over the edge of a guardrail, ending up in a ditch.
The Colorado State Patrol says a 28-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while four children, three boys and a girl, were also taken to the hospital. The ages of the children are two 1-year-olds, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old.
Both toddlers suffered serious injuries, the other two children suffered minor injuries.
Investigators don’t believe that alcohol was involved.