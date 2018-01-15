Watch Live
Alpine Rescue Team, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Foothills Fire Department, I-70, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

DENVER (CBS4)– Investigators believe the man behind the wheel of an SUV that plunged off Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain may have had a medical issue.

Six people were inside the 2000 Dodge SUV when it went over the edge of a guardrail, ending up in a ditch.

i 70 crash 1 cdot Medical Issue May Be To Blame For Plunge Off I 70

(credit: CDOT)

The Colorado State Patrol says a 28-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while four children, three boys and a girl, were also taken to the hospital. The ages of the children are two 1-year-olds, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old.

i 70 crash 2 masure Medical Issue May Be To Blame For Plunge Off I 70

(credit: CBS4)

Both toddlers suffered serious injuries, the other two children suffered minor injuries.

Investigators don’t believe that alcohol was involved.

