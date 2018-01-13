Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Dog Killing, El Paso County, Gary Williams, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made nearly three years after a man shot a dog in a park in Colorado Springs.

Detectives identified a suspect after a 5-year-old Australian Shepard named Sydney was playing fetch with her owner and then was shot several times. She did not survive.

Investigators say they didn’t have enough evidence to arrest 25-year-old Gary Williams until he was arrested for a robbery this year.

The detective assigned to Sydney’s case interviewed Williams and says he confessed to killing the dog.

Williams allegedly said he was afraid when he heard the dog’s collar jingling towards him but could not see what type of dog it was or what size it was before he started shooting.

