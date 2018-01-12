By Dominic Garcia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– E.C. Waller had to wait over a month to find out what happened to her daughter, Kimberlee Graves.

“It’s been a long month. It’s been a hard month, but we found her… we found her,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

It was just a few days ago she got word that her daughter’s body had been found in Lory State Park, located west of Fort Collins. The 41-year-old was discovered by a park ranger. She was victim of a homicide but police haven’t revealed how she died.

“It brought some relief if you will… knowing she’s up in heaven now,” said Waller.

Graves went missing Dec. 4, 2017. On Dec. 10, 2017, her home was found ransacked and a few days after that her car was discovered abandoned in a Fort Collins parking garage.

Few details have been released about the case and her mother doesn’t know much about the life she lived in Fort Collins. But instead of focusing on how she died, Graves’ mother would like the world to know how she lived.

“She had the biggest heart you’d ever want to know, she had a humongous heart. She cared about people. She was a fabulous mother, loved her children like there was no tomorrow,” said Waller.

Graves leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Her mother hopes that by sharing her story someone with information about her case will come forward.

“Help us find the people that did this.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.