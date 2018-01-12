DENVER (CBS4) – An upper level weather disturbance caught up in the northwesterly flow behind the big storm we had on Wednesday will move across Colorado on Friday. It will cause snow and wind in the mountains while the Front Range only gets the wind.
Wind gusts could reach 35 mph at times around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins making it feel quite chilly at times.
Meanwhile on the northeastern plains of Colorado including the Fort Morgan, Sterling, Akron, and Burlington areas we’ll see light snow in the morning with perhaps some very light accumulation. Denver and the entire I-25 corridor will stay dry.
In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. Friday for up to 5 inches of additional snowfall west of Vail Pass and up to 6 inches east of Vail Pass.
The weekend will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies statewide with temperatures staying 5-10 degrees above normal for the second weekend in January.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.