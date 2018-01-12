Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper level weather disturbance caught up in the northwesterly flow behind the big storm we had on Wednesday will move across Colorado on Friday. It will cause snow and wind in the mountains while the Front Range only gets the wind.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph at times around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins making it feel quite chilly at times.

Meanwhile on the northeastern plains of Colorado including the Fort Morgan, Sterling, Akron, and Burlington areas we’ll see light snow in the morning with perhaps some very light accumulation. Denver and the entire I-25 corridor will stay dry.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6 p.m. Friday for up to 5 inches of additional snowfall west of Vail Pass and up to 6 inches east of Vail Pass.

21 Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Mountain Snow, Front Range Gets Wind

The weekend will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies statewide with temperatures staying 5-10 degrees above normal for the second weekend in January.

5day Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Mountain Snow, Front Range Gets Wind

snowpack Latest Forecast: Another Round Of Mountain Snow, Front Range Gets Wind

