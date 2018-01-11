Filed Under:CSU Rams, Fort Collins, Larry Eustachy

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Prentiss Nixon scored 26 points and Colorado State halted a two-game skid, beating Utah State 84-75 on Wednesday night.

A contentious first half gave way late as Logan Ryan and Lorenzo Jenkins drained 3-pointers as part of a 15-6 run that took the Rams (9-9, 2-3 Mountain West Conference) from a one-point lead to a 41-31 advantage at intermission.

Colorado State led throughout the second half and a Nico Carvacho 3-point play followed by a Che Bob jumper helped stretch it to 60-38 with 14:31 to go.

Nixon was 8 of 14 from the field, 4 of 6 from distance and made all six of his free throws. Bob added 19 points and seven rebounds and Carvacho had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double this season.

LINK: CSU Rams Men’s Basketball Schedule

Sam Merrill scored 18 points to lead the Aggies (10-8, 3-2). Koby McEwen added 11 points, seven boards and four assists.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch