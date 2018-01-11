PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Colorado brewery has a new beer in honor of Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Ann Murkowski.
Lady Justice Brewing says their Collins and Murkowski beer is for the duo “standing their ground and demanding the best for their country.”
The brewery says the 7.1 percent alcohol by volume beer is a chocolate stout aged on maple wood. Maine residents interested in trying the beer would have to book a trip, as it is only distributed in Colorado.
Collins says in a Facebook post that she appreciates the brewery’s recognition of her and Murkowski’s work to “craft commonsense legislation.”
She says she plans to continue to push Congress to “advance good public policy that benefits all Americans.”
