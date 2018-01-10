THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of back and forth negotiations, it appears a new TopGolf location in Thornton is a done deal.
The city council voted on Tuesday night to approve a nearly $4 million incentive package for the driving range.
The plan is to build the attraction in the Larkridge Development area near 160th Avenue and Interstate 25.
The company originally wanted to build it at I-25 and 136th Avenue, but neighbors sued to stop it. They eventually won their case.
Thornton expects TopGolf to break ground in the springs with the hopes of opening in 2019.