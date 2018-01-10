Filed Under:Adams County, Larkridge Development, Local TV, Thornton, Topgolf

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of back and forth negotiations, it appears a new TopGolf location in Thornton is a done deal.

topgolf1 New TopGolf Gets Green Light After Months Of Debate

(credit: CBS)

The city council voted on Tuesday night to approve a nearly $4 million incentive package for the driving range.

thornton top golf incentives 6vo transfer frame 220 New TopGolf Gets Green Light After Months Of Debate

Site of new TopGolf in Thornton. (credit: CBS4)

The plan is to build the attraction in the Larkridge Development area near 160th Avenue and Interstate 25.

co thornton topgolf 6map consolidated 01 frame 940 New TopGolf Gets Green Light After Months Of Debate

The company originally wanted to build it at I-25 and 136th Avenue, but neighbors sued to stop it. They eventually won their case.

Thornton expects TopGolf to break ground in the springs with the hopes of opening in 2019.

