DENVER (CBS4)– Two Denver Police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty were honored on Wednesday. They were honored with Citizens Appreciate Police Awards for Acts of Kindness.

Technician Amy Esten came in contact with a victim of domestic violence in August 2017. The woman was trying to get home to Atlanta to get her children who were placed in protective custody.

dpd awards da 01 concatenated 120524 frame 17185 Officers Honored For Going Above And Beyond

She didn’t have enough money to make the trip so Esten bought her plane ticket.

dpd awards da 01 concatenated 120524 frame 17605 Officers Honored For Going Above And Beyond

“I really want to thank the board, and I was just happy to get this girl home to her family, so thank you very much,” said Esten.

dpd awards da 01 concatenated 120524 frame 28174 Officers Honored For Going Above And Beyond

Officer Tara Moxon was also honored. She completed home repairs and organized rides for a 97-year-old woman who lived alone.

dpd awards da 01 concatenated 120524 frame 22899 Officers Honored For Going Above And Beyond

