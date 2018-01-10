DENVER (CBS4)– Two Denver Police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty were honored on Wednesday. They were honored with Citizens Appreciate Police Awards for Acts of Kindness.
Technician Amy Esten came in contact with a victim of domestic violence in August 2017. The woman was trying to get home to Atlanta to get her children who were placed in protective custody.
She didn’t have enough money to make the trip so Esten bought her plane ticket.
“I really want to thank the board, and I was just happy to get this girl home to her family, so thank you very much,” said Esten.
Officer Tara Moxon was also honored. She completed home repairs and organized rides for a 97-year-old woman who lived alone.