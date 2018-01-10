DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s junior senator met face-to-face with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about marijuana on Wednesday.

Last week, Sessions rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement. Colorado legalized the recreational use of marijuana with sales staring in 2014.

This comes after Pres. Donald Trump made it clear during his campaign that he views marijuana as an issue for the states to decide.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said then Senator Jeff Sessions assured him the Trump Administration would not touch marijuana policy before being confirmed as Attorney General.

Gardner organized and led the meeting with Republican and Democrat senators that share his concerns with the Department of Justice decisions.

After the meeting, Gardner released this statement, “Earlier today I met with Attorney General Sessions to further discuss the Justice Department’s decision to rescind current policy on legal marijuana enforcement. I reiterated my concern that states’ rights were being infringed on through this action and we agreed to continue talks. I also hope to expand these discussions with the Justice Department to include several of my Democrat and Republican colleagues about what steps can be taken legislatively to protect Colorado’s rights.”

Gardner said they will continue to work together on legislative steps that can be taken to restore states’ rights impacted by the latest decision.

Last week, Gardner said he would hold Sessions to his word in a standoff that could slow the already lethargic pace of getting Trump nominees confirmed.