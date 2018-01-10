Filed Under:Jeff Sessions, Justice Department, Legal Mariijuana, Local TV, Marijuana, President Donald Trump, Recreational Marijuana, Sen. Cory Gardner

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s junior senator met face-to-face with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about marijuana on Wednesday.

Last week, Sessions rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement. Colorado legalized the recreational use of marijuana with sales staring in 2014.

marijuana Sen. Gardner Meets With AG Sessions Over Marijuana Policy

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

This comes after Pres. Donald Trump made it clear during his campaign that he views marijuana as an issue for the states to decide.

sessions on pot 6pkg transfer frame 306 Sen. Gardner Meets With AG Sessions Over Marijuana Policy

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (credit: CBS)

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner said then Senator Jeff Sessions assured him the Trump Administration would not touch marijuana policy before being confirmed as Attorney General.

trump senators meeting 5pkg transfer frame 1343 Sen. Gardner Meets With AG Sessions Over Marijuana Policy

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) (credit: CBS)

Gardner organized and led the meeting with Republican and Democrat senators that share his concerns with the Department of Justice decisions.

After the meeting, Gardner released this statement, “Earlier today I met with Attorney General Sessions to further discuss the Justice Department’s decision to rescind current policy on legal marijuana enforcement. I reiterated my concern that states’ rights were being infringed on through this action and we agreed to continue talks. I also hope to expand these discussions with the Justice Department to include several of my Democrat and Republican colleagues about what steps can be taken legislatively to protect Colorado’s rights.”

Gardner said they will continue to work together on legislative steps that can be taken to restore states’ rights impacted by the latest decision.

Last week, Gardner said he would hold Sessions to his word in a standoff that could slow the already lethargic pace of getting Trump nominees confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch