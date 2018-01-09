DENVER (AP) — The next winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Colorado’s mountains.
The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to reach the Four Corners Tuesday evening and then spread across the state. It expects the highest accumulations in the mountains of southwestern Colorado but says all mountain areas are expected to get significant snowfall through Wednesday.
The snowpack in the southwestern corner was listed at 27 percent of average Tuesday after a bit of a boost from a weekend storm. Statewide, the snowpack is at 57 percent of average.
