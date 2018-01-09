Filed Under:Dandy Dan's, Denver Police, Jared Chavez, Junior Izaguirre Gamez, Local TV, South Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– The man accused of shooting another man to death outside of a club on New Year’s Eve day has been formally charged.

Jared Chavez has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Junior Izaguirre Gamez.

jared chavez2 New Years Eve Deadly Shooting Suspect Formally Charged

Jared Chavez (credit: Denver DA)

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2017 in the parking lot of Dandy Dan’s club located in the 200 block of S. Federal Boulevard.

Prosecutors allege that Chavez, 25, shot and killed Gamez, 35, as he and his friends left the club.

Chavez remains in custody without bond at the Denver City Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

