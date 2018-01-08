By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– When former Navy Seal Nathan Newhall ended his military service, he wanted to do something to help his fellow veterans.

The journey led him and his business partners to create the Steamboat Whiskey Company.

In the four months since they opened operations in downtown Steamboat, they have already raised $14,000 for veterans charities.

The CBS4 Together 4 Colorado team heard about the distillery in the small mountain town. It’s the first distillery in the area.

“The entire premise behind it is that we sell it and give people the opportunity to give back,” Newhall told CBS4.

The distillery created Warrior Whiskey. Sales from that product allow them to donate money to veterans’ organizations across the country.

This quarter, Steamboat Whiskey employees are donating to the Navy Seal Fund.

“Been nothing but good reception since we opened,” Newhall added.

As word spreads, Newhall hopes to one day have their spirits featured on store shelves across the country.

