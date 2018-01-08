Filed Under:Colorado School Of Mines, Colorado Springs, CU Anschutz, Firefighting Foam, Local TV, Perflourinated Chemicals, Peterson Air Force Base, PFCs, Toxic Water

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents in Colorado Springs say the drinking water made them sick.

air force base chemicals 5pkg transfer frame 292 Study: Thousands May Have Been Exposed To Toxic Chemicals

They’re now speaking out after the Environmental Protection Agency found toxic chemicals may have contaminated the water supply.

CBS4 first reported on the toxic perflourinated chemicals, also known as PFC’s, found in the Widefield aquifer in 2016.

air force base chemicals 5pkg transfer frame 532 Study: Thousands May Have Been Exposed To Toxic Chemicals

The chemicals came from firefighting foam used for decades at Peterson Air Force Base.

Dan Cruz has carried mail in the area for 25 years. He’s since been diagnosed with thyroid, prostate and testicular cancer.

He says it’s something never seen before in his family.

air force base chemicals 5pkg transfer frame 0 Study: Thousands May Have Been Exposed To Toxic Chemicals

Dan Cruz (credit: CBS)

“I’m the only one that’s been diagnosed with cancer not once, not twice, but three times. People on my route that I have spoken to… cancer has come upon them and sometimes it’s stage four,” said Cruz.

air force base chemicals 5pkg transfer frame 412 Study: Thousands May Have Been Exposed To Toxic Chemicals

Researchers at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the Colorado School of Mines received a grant to investigate contamination of the drinking water in Fountain, Security and Widefield.

air force base chemicals 5pkg transfer frame 1102 Study: Thousands May Have Been Exposed To Toxic Chemicals

It found nearly 60,000 people living near the base may have been exposed.

Peterson is one of 190 bases around the country where PFC’s may have seeped into the groundwater.

air force base chemicals 5pkg transfer frame 1618 Study: Thousands May Have Been Exposed To Toxic Chemicals

A proposed class action lawsuit against the foam manufacturers says the foam has caused serious medical conditions in hundreds of residents.

The Air Force has spent more than $4 million to provide bottled water and filtration systems.

