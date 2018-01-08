COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

(CNN) – Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, a source close to Romney told CNN Monday.

Mitt Romney (credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

“He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California,” the source said. “His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.”

The source did not provide additional details.

Romney, the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts, is being widely encouraged to run for Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in 2018.

Hatch announced last week he would retire from the Senate.

Romney spoke to President Donald Trump over the phone Thursday, a White House official confirmed to CNN. Details of their conversation have not been released.

