FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of killing a young mother and dumping her body in Sheldon Lake in Fort Collins pleaded guilty on Monday morning.
Jeffrey Etheridge appeared in court on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to murdering Helena Hoffman in June of last year.
Etheridge is a convicted sex offender and was homeless at the time when he attacked Helena Hoffman in June 2017.
The 23-year-old was walking home from work. Her death led to new concerns about how law enforcement monitors sex offenders who don’t have a permanent address.