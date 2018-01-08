COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The driver who drove off Interstate 270 in Adams County has been cited for not having a valid driver’s license.

Jesus Leyva crashed into a home below the interstate near 72nd Avenue after first crashing through a chain-link fence and into another vehicle.

Authorities say Leyva did not have proof of insurance. They add he may have had a medical issue which caused the crash.

A man and his young daughter were home at the time, but they were not hurt.

Adams County Fire Rescue says the home will be condemned so the family will not be able to live there.

