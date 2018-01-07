Filed Under:Greeley, Greeley Police Department, Local TV, Road Rage, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspected road rage driver leads police on a chase before crashing into two other vehicles in Greeley.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup is Matthew McClure.

co greeley shooting 6vo transfer frame 164 Suspected Road Rage Turns Into Chase & Shooting

(credit: CBS)

They first started chasing McClure after they received reports of him shooting at another driver.

In the aftermath of the crash, officers tried to talk to him, but he then turned the gun on himself. He did not survive.

co greeley shooting 6vo transfer frame 0 Suspected Road Rage Turns Into Chase & Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The two people in the other vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

