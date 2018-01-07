GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspected road rage driver leads police on a chase before crashing into two other vehicles in Greeley.
Investigators say the driver of the pickup is Matthew McClure.
They first started chasing McClure after they received reports of him shooting at another driver.
In the aftermath of the crash, officers tried to talk to him, but he then turned the gun on himself. He did not survive.
The two people in the other vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.