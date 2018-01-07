Watch Live
Filed Under:Colorado Snowpack, Local TV, Routt County, Skiing, Steamboat Ski Area, Steamboat Springs

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The high country received some much-needed snow late Saturday night.

(credit: Steamboat Ski Resort)

It’s a welcome sight to many, especially with the dismal snowpack in Colorado adding to the worst start to a winter season in the state in 33 years.

(credit: CBS)

Steamboat Springs has added snow with every storm we’ve seen. So far this season the conditions have been great for snowmaking there.

Steamboat snowmakers and a little recent help from Mother Nature has allowed the resort to open more of their acres for skiing than anywhere else in the state.

(credit: CBS)

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. senior communications manager Loryn Kasten says despite the challenges this early season, they are providing nearly 80% of their Mountain for visitors already.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a credit to our snowmakers this year really making up the difference when Mother Nature has lacked,” Kasten said.

Music Fest helped draw thousands of people to the resort town this weekend. Many of them taking advantage of the six inches of fresh snow that fell Saturday night.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

