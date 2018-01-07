FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three rifles and four law enforcement tactical vests were stolen from a Colorado Parks & Wildlife truck Thursday night in Fruita.
No arrest has been made since the incident, a Fruita Police Department spokesperson confirmed Sunday, and no suspect description has been developed by investigators.
The guns are a Remington 308 bolt-action rifle with a scope, a Remington 870 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun, and a Ruger M77 Hawkeye bolt-action rifle.
The pickup truck was broken into while parked at a private residence, according to the CPW.
Warnings about the incident were broadcast over police radios in the Denver metro area.
A spokesperson for he Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is not related to the search for a fugitive in the Glade Park area.