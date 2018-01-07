Filed Under:Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Fruita, Fruita Police Department, Grand Junction, Mesa County Sheriff's Office

FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) — Three rifles and four law enforcement tactical vests were stolen from a Colorado Parks & Wildlife truck Thursday night in Fruita.

No arrest has been made since the incident, a Fruita Police Department spokesperson confirmed Sunday, and no suspect description has been developed by investigators.

The guns are a Remington 308 bolt-action rifle with a scope, a Remington 870 12-gauge, pump-action shotgun, and a Ruger M77 Hawkeye bolt-action rifle.

The pickup truck was broken into while parked at a private residence, according to the CPW.

Warnings about the incident were broadcast over police radios in the Denver metro area.

A spokesperson for he Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is not related to the search for a fugitive in the Glade Park area.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch