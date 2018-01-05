COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The man dubbed “hatchet man” for his alleged threatening incidents against hikers and bicyclists in El Paso County pleaded guilty to making the threats Friday morning.

Investigators allege Daniel Nations threatened people with a hatchet on the Mount Herman Trail near Monument in September.

On Friday, Nations pleaded guilty to menacing and weapons charges.

He had an immediate sentencing and will receive three years of supervised probation for the threat. The judge ruled that if he violates those conditions, he will serve a two year suspected sentence.

No mention was made that authorities are preparing charges against Nations in any other crimes, including the shooting death of Timothy Watkins of Palmer Lake, whose body was found Sept. 17 just off a popular hiking trail on Mount Herman.

Nations is accused of threatening people with a hatchet in the days before Watkins’ Sept. 14 disappearance but he hasn’t been charged in the Watkins case.

Nations is also facing weapons and traffic violations in Teller County. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in that case on Nov. 6.

Nations is also a person of interest in the Delphi, Indiana murder case of two girls — Liberty German and Abby Williams.

Liberty’s grandmother Becky Patty said when she saw Nations’ booking photo she noticed similarities to the sketch of a man connected to her granddaughter’s death.

Nations’ last known address is not far from where the girls were found.

The girls’ parents appeared on Dr. Phil in December, along with detectives, hoping the exposure would bring in new tips.

“So, is Daniel Nations our big top number? No, he’s just another one in the field that we’re still looking at,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.