Filed Under:Edward Mirick, Greeley, Greeley City Council, Local TV, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley will have to replace its newest city council member.

A judge ruled that Eddie Mirick cannot serve because he has a felony conviction on his record.

co greeley councilman 6vo frame 1128 Judge Rules Greeleys Newest City Councilman Cannot Serve

Eddie Mirick (credit: CBS)

Mirick says he did not disclose to voters that he accepted a plea to felony forgery 40 years ago in California because the charge was supposed to be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

co greeley councilman 6vo frame 197 Judge Rules Greeleys Newest City Councilman Cannot Serve

Eddie Mirick (credit: CBS)

A judge said that there is no evidence that the charge was downgraded.

co greeley councilman 6vo frame 197 Judge Rules Greeleys Newest City Councilman Cannot Serve

Eddie Mirick (credit: CBS)

The Greeley City Council will meet next week to discuss the process of appointing Mirick’s replacement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch