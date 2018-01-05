GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley will have to replace its newest city council member.
A judge ruled that Eddie Mirick cannot serve because he has a felony conviction on his record.
Mirick says he did not disclose to voters that he accepted a plea to felony forgery 40 years ago in California because the charge was supposed to be downgraded to a misdemeanor.
A judge said that there is no evidence that the charge was downgraded.
The Greeley City Council will meet next week to discuss the process of appointing Mirick’s replacement.