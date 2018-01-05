Filed Under:Federal Boulevard, Westminster, Westminster Police Department

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – One man was found shot to death in an SUV that rammed into an apartment building near 92nd and Federal Blvd in Westminster early Thursday morning.

A female passenger in the SUV had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

westminster shooting mo raw 01 concatenated 072601 frame 10467 Man Found Shot To Death In Crashed SUV

(credit: CBS)

Police gave CBS4 an exclusive look at the scene. The impact left a huge hole in the building, with the vehicle lodged inside.

The people inside the apartment unit were not hurt, and were not not involved in the incident.

westminster shooting mo raw 01 concatenated 072601 frame 5614 Man Found Shot To Death In Crashed SUV

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe this stemmed from a shooting in the parking lot in which two vehicles exchanged gunfire.

westminster shooting mo raw 01 concatenated 072601 frame 1297 Man Found Shot To Death In Crashed SUV

(credit: CBS)

Police are looking for a dark colored SUV, but do not have any other suspect description at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch