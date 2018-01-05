WESTMINSTER, Colo. – One man was found shot to death in an SUV that rammed into an apartment building near 92nd and Federal Blvd in Westminster early Thursday morning.
A female passenger in the SUV had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police gave CBS4 an exclusive look at the scene. The impact left a huge hole in the building, with the vehicle lodged inside.
The people inside the apartment unit were not hurt, and were not not involved in the incident.
Investigators believe this stemmed from a shooting in the parking lot in which two vehicles exchanged gunfire.
Police are looking for a dark colored SUV, but do not have any other suspect description at this time.
No arrests have been made.