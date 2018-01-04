By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s safe to say long-time Summit County residents are a little concerned with the lack of major snowfall so far this season.

At Good Times Adventures in Breckenridge, employees say the next few weeks are pivotal. They were unable to open at the beginning of December like they traditionally are able to do, but managed to open in time for the busy Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The business opened their doors in 1986 and workers tell us they have seen low snow years before. This season has them very concerned.

Good Times Adventures is the only snowmobile and dog sledding tour operator actually in Summit County. At the lodge located just a few miles from downtown Breckenridge on Thursday, hundreds of people showed up to rent snowmobiles and take guided dog sled tours.

If the snow does not start falling in large amounts soon, there is a chance the business would have to close until more snow falls and accumulates.

CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the season, which is tied for the worst snowpack start in 33 years, could depend on what happens during the next month, “I would say the next three or four weeks are critical.”

At ski resorts, cold nighttime temperatures have allowed them to make extra manmade snow to cover some terrain.

“It’s worst right now than in 2002 when we had significant drought,” said Altieri.

Although most resorts are open top to bottom for skiing, they are far from having 100 percent terrain open.

Snowmaking is a luxury Good Times Adventures owners do not have since they operate on all natural snow trails.

“We still have more than half of our snow accumulation season ahead of us. It’s possible we could make up the deficit, but as time goes on, it looks unlikely,” said Altieri.

